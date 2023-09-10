Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has participated in the third session of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The third and final session of the summit, "One Future," took place at the newly inaugurated Pragati Maidan conference center.

At the beginning of the second day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other leaders and heads of delegations at Rajghat.

G20 leaders paid their respects at a memorial site dedicated to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday, a day after the forum added a new member and reached agreements on a range of issues but softened their language on Russia's war in Ukraine.

They signed a Peace Wall and laid wreaths at international Indian icon Mahatma Gandhi's memorial before attending a tree-planting ceremony.

Bilateral meetings

Erdogan also held bilateral meetings with participating leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

The president met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with whom he discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia as well as regional and global issues.

Later, Erdogan met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

"The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye-Egypt, efforts to increase trade volume, new cooperation in the field of energy and regional and global issues," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Pointing out that relations have entered a “new era” with the mutual appointments of ambassadors, Erdogan expressed his belief that bilateral relations will reach the level they deserve “as soon as possible.”