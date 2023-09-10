WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia's Albanese aims for EU free trade deal in 2023 amid stalled talks
The European Union and Australia initiated trade deal negotiations in 2018; however, disparities persist, especially concerning the extent to which the EU will liberalise its markets for certain Australian agricultural goods.
Australia's Albanese aims for EU free trade deal in 2023 amid stalled talks
"I would like to see the Australia EU Free Trade Agreement settled as soon as possible," Albanese said, according to an official press conference transcript. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
September 10, 2023

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that prospects of inking a free trade agreement with the European Union were better this year than in 2024 after talks stalled in July.

Speaking in New Delhi, India late on Saturday on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit, Albanese said he had raised the issue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the event and planned to raise it with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I would like to see the Australia EU Free Trade Agreement settled as soon as possible," Albanese said, according to an official press conference transcript.

Discussions between Australia and the 450-million-person bloc hit a roadblock mid-year, partly over greater market access for Australian farm products like beef.

"It's quite clear with the timetables that are there, that the prospects of that being done are much greater this year than next year, because it does run into elections."

The EU and Australia opened talks on a trade deal in 2018 but differences remain particularly over the degree to which the EU will open its markets to some Australian farm products.

RECOMMENDED

Australia wants more access to EU markets for its beef, lamb, dairy products and wines, much of which are subject to tariffs and quotas.

For the EU, a trade deal could help in its search for critical raw materials for its green and digital transition and reduce its reliance on China.

Last month, Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell told Reuters news agency that a deal would simplify European investment in Australia's growing critical minerals sector.

RelatedMalaysia lifts temporary import ban on live cattle from Australia
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
UN experts denounce Switzerland over sentencing of pro-Palestinian student protesters