WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuelan President Maduro seeks China's support to join BRICS group
Venezuela's Maduro visits China, aiming to bolster support for Venezuela's bid to join the BRICS group, leveraging its vast oil reserves.
Venezuelan President Maduro seeks China's support to join BRICS group
Maduro stated that he aims to obtain Venezuela's membership in BRICS with China's help / Photo: AFP / AFP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
September 10, 2023

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is seeking Beijing's support to join the recently expanded BRICS group of emerging economies as he makes a state visit to China.

The BRICS bloc - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - agreed at their annual summit last month to admit six new full members.

In an interview with Chinese state news agency Xinhua on Saturday, Maduro said he aimed to secure "the entry of Venezuela into BRICS, with the support of China, with the support of all countries".

Beijing, Maduro said, could help to achieve the accession of "a country with the largest oil reserves in the world".

"The enlarged BRICS could be defined as the great engine for the acceleration of the birth of a new world, a world of cooperation where the global south has the leading voice," Maduro told Xinhua.

"The BRICS nations accelerate the de-dollarization of the world, the emergence of a new international financial system, of a new just economic order," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Maduro arrived in China on Friday and is expected to stay until Thursday for his first state visit to the country since 2018.

Beijing is Venezuela's main creditor and has close ties with the diplomatically isolated, inflation-ravaged socialist nation.

The BRICS group will welcome new members Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates from January 1.

China views BRICS as a counterweight to multinational organisations it deems as dominated by the United States and other Western rivals.

Maduro's visit comes as Xi skips a meeting of the G20 major economies in India.

RelatedWhy is BRICS gaining momentum and attention like never before?
Explore
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
UN experts denounce Switzerland over sentencing of pro-Palestinian student protesters