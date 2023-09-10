Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out from this month's Davis Cup to recover following his US Open semi-final loss, the world number one said.

Alcaraz, the defending champion at New York, exited this year's final major after suffering a defeat to third seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Friday.

Alcaraz, 20, will be replaced by Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Spain squad.

"I was really looking forward to playing for Spain at the Davis Cup in Valencia, but I have to listen to my body after a very long tour," Alcaraz said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I need to stop and rest, physically and mentally. The schedule is very demanding; there is still a long season ahead, and now it's time to recharge my batteries. Best of luck to the Spanish team! I will be supporting you strongly! Let's go!"

Ramos-Vinolas joins