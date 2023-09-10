President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye is ready to help quake-hit Morocco "with all means" available.

"As a country that experienced the 'disaster of the century' six months ago, we are ready to help our Moroccan brothers with all our means," Erdogan told a news conference on Sunday after the G-20 summit in New Delhi, India.

At least 2,012 people were killed and 2,059 injured in the quake that struck the North African country late Friday.

Fatalities from the magnitude 7 tremor occurred in various regions, including El-Houz, Taroudant, Chichaoua, Tiznit, Marrakech, Azilal, Agadir, Casablanca and Youssoufia.