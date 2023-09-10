WORLD
Russia's top diplomat: G20 Summit 'successful', expects IMF, WTO reform impetus
Moscow will be ready to resume Black Sea grain deal when its demands are fulfilled, says Russian foreign minister.
Commenting on disputes about the "Ukrainian part" of the 2023 G20 declaration, Lavrov said the West tried to “impose the Ukrainian agenda” but failed. / Photo: Reuters / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
September 10, 2023

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the G20 leaders’ summit in India was “successful."

Speaking at a news conference in New Delhi following the meeting on Sunday, Lavrov said he expects that the summit will give "a very serious impetus" to the efforts to reform both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"The declaration (of the G20 summit) formulates the task of reform of the International Monetary Fund, where for a long time if the quotas and votes are honestly divided, Americans will not have a blocking ticket, which is artificially preserved," he said.

"This year's summit created the basis for ensuring justice in the global economy and financial circles. Western countries need to think about how right it is to continue the line of domination," he said.

Lavrov said the West will not be able to remain "a global hegemon," given that new centres of development, power, and political influence have long appeared and are rapidly gaining strength.

"The G20 declaration reflects the line to achieve an honest and fair balance of interests, the movement in this direction has begun," he said.

Commenting on disputes about the "Ukrainian part" of the 2023 G20 declaration, Lavrov said the West tried to “impose the Ukrainian agenda” but failed.

Resumption of grain deal

Asked about the resumption of the grain deal, Lavrov said it is possible if Moscow’s demands are met.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the pact, brokered by Türkiye and the UN to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after Moscow's "special military operation" in February 2022.

Russia has repeatedly complained that the West has not met its obligations, and there are restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance on shipments of its own food and fertiliser exports.

Lavrov confirmed receiving a letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, saying it "called on Russia to urgently resume" the deal in return for promises "to do something" for the implementation of the Russian part of the agreement.

According to the Russian foreign minister, Guterres is "used to promote unilateral approaches," and that the suggestions, outlined in the document, are “unrealistic.”

SOURCE:AA
