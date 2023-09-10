Suspended Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales said Sunday he will resign from his post because of the scandal caused by his kiss on the lips of a Women's World Cup player.

"I'm going to (resign), yes, because I cannot continue my work," said Rubiales in an interview with television show "Piers Morgan Uncensored".

"(Family and friends) say to me 'Luis, you need to focus on your dignity and continue your life. If not you are going to damage people you love and the sport you love'."

Rubiales, 46, sparked a worldwide backlash after forcibly kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony following Spain's World Cup triumph in Sydney on August 20.

The chief was suspended by FIFA provisionally for 90 days, while Spanish public prosecutors filed a lawsuit against him for sexual assault and coercion earlier this week.

Hermoso, 33, filed a complaint at the National Court on Tuesday, formally accusing Rubiales of sexual assault.