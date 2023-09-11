WORLD
2 MIN READ
Djokovic claims 24th Slam with US Open win over Medvedev
Djokovic's 4th US Open title, adds to his 10 Australian Open titles, 7 Wimbledon titles, and 3 French Open titles, extending his lead on the men's Grand Slam list.
Djokovic claims 24th Slam with US Open win over Medvedev
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy for photographers after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 11, 2023

Novak Djokovic won the 2023 US Open men's singles title by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(7-5), 6-3 in the final.

The Serbian legend, on Sunday, bagged his fourth US Open singles title at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York after wins in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

Djokovic started the match fast after he gave only two points to his Russian opponent in the first three games.

After winning the second set with a tiebreak, he then managed to clinch all three sets in a row by winning the third.

RelatedSerb and volley: How Novak Djokovic made controversy his middle name

24: Tribute to Kobe

RECOMMENDED

The 36-year-old, who also became the oldest US Open champion, bagged his third major championship this year and with a total of 24 Grand Slam titles, he equaled Margaret Court’s all-time record.

Djokovic celebrated his newly achieved record and commemorated late NBA star Kobe Bryant by wearing a special T-shirt with a portrait of Kobe and a "24" printed on it.

Medvedev couldn't repeat his 2021 US Open title success against the same opponent in this year's final.

Djokovic, who has played a record 36 Grand Slam singles finals, will be named as the new world No.1 after winning the competition by passing Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the rankings.

RelatedAlcaraz shatters Djokovic's dream, wins first Wimbledon title
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
UN experts denounce Switzerland over sentencing of pro-Palestinian student protesters