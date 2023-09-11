Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has announced the surprise departure of former CEO Daniel Zhang, who had been set to take charge of a key subsidiary as the firm undergoes a major restructuring.

CEO Daniel Zhang was due to take charge of the firm's new cloud computing branch, now a separate entity, on Monday.

But two months after announcing his appointment, Alibaba said its now ex-boss was no longer with the company.

"The board of our Company expresses its deepest appreciation to Mr Zhang for his contributions to Alibaba Group over the past 16 years," the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where it is listed, late on Sunday.

It gave no reason for his departure.

Plans for a spin-off cloud computing firm would go ahead, Alibaba said, "under a separate management team to be appointed".

Hangzhou-based Alibaba is one of China's most prominent technology firms, with business operations spanning cloud computing, e-commerce, logistics, media and entertainment, and artificial intelligence.

After years of turbulence in the Chinese tech sector, Alibaba in March announced the biggest restructuring in its history, dividing itself into six entities, with the goal of listing them on the stock exchange separately.

The company announced in June that Zhang would be replaced by Joseph Tsai as chairman and Eddie Wu as CEO.