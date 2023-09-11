French President Emmanuel Macron met with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka to strengthen dialogue with what Paris considers “an increasingly strategic partner.”

"Bangladesh is progressively retrieving its place on the world stage," Macron said, speaking after he arrived in the capital Dhaka on Sunday after the G20 leaders summit in neighbouring India wrapped up.

He praised what he called "the tremendous success" of the South Asian country, a rapidly growing economy and the world's eighth most populous nation with more than 170 million people.

It is the first such visit by a French president in 33 years to further intensify trade and strategic relations.

Former French President Francois Mitterrand visited Bangladesh in 1990.

Several bilateral agreements were expected to be signed by Macron and Hasina during their meeting.

Before the meeting, Macron paid tribute to Bangladesh’s founding leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka.

Hasina said Macron's "push for strategic autonomy aligns with our own foreign policy", speaking at a dinner to welcome him. "We find you to be a breath of fresh air in international politics".

Apart from discussing bilateral issues, the meeting will also see the signing of two memorandums of understanding (MoUs), one with European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus for financing a satellite and aircraft and one regarding funding for a local government project.

The two leaders will hold a joint press briefing after the meeting to share the details.