Thailand’s new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has vowed to act quickly to relieve the country's economic problems in his inaugural speech to Parliament, following four months of political uncertainty while parliamentarians were unable to agree on a government.

Thailand’s economy has slumped after the Covid-19 pandemic all but crippled its lucrative tourism industry. Public debt rose to more than 60 percent of GDP in 2023, while household debt spiked to over 90 percent of the GDP this year, he said.

Thailand’s post-pandemic economy is like “a sick person,” with a sluggish recovery that puts the nation “at risk of entering a recession,” Srettha said on Monday.

He vowed to quickly take measures to relieve debt problems, mitigate rising energy costs and boost tourism, without going into detail.

He also said the government would work immediately to implement a campaign promise — a $280 (10,000-baht) handout for all Thais 16 and older to stimulate the economy by boosting short-term spending.

Details were not given, though he's previously said it would cost up to $15.8 billion (560 billion baht) and will be ready to deliver by the first quarter of next year.

The promise drew major interest in the election campaign, but critics have questioned whether it would have a sustainable effect.

Related Who is Srettha Thavisin, Thailand's next prime minister?

Amending military-installed constitution

Long-term goals cited by Srettha include boosting international trade, supporting start-up businesses, investing more in transport infrastructure, improving agricultural production, empowering local government and increasing access to land ownership.