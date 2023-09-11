WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in the 'near future'
As a first step, Iran released four US citizens from the Evin prison into house arrest, where they joined a fifth, who was already under house arrest.
Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in the 'near future'
Iranian flag is pictured in front of Iran's Foreign Ministry building in Tehran.  Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
September 11, 2023

Iran is optimistic a prisoner swap with Washington will happen "in the near future", an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said, adding that Tehran's frozen $6 billion assets in South Korea will be unblocked in the coming days.

However, Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that the two issues were not linked to one another.

Sources told Reuters news agency last week that the transfer of Iranian funds to banks in Qatar as early as this week will trigger a carefully choreographed sequence that will see as many as five detained US dual nationals leave Iran and a similar number of Iranian prisoners held in the US fly home.

As a first step, Iran on August 10 released four US citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest, where they joined a fifth, who was already under house arrest.

RECOMMENDED

Later that day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move the first step of a process that would lead to their return home.

RelatedUS, Iran confirm transfer of prisoner swap
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
UN experts denounce Switzerland over sentencing of pro-Palestinian student protesters