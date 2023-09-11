Like many horrors before it, bad reviews didn’t scare off moviegoers from buying tickets for “The Nun II.”

The sequel to the 2018 hit, released in 3,728 theatres by Warner Bros, has topped the box office in its first weekend in North American theatres earning an estimated $32.6 million, the studio said on Sunday.

AP's Mark Kennedy wrote in his one-star review that it's “a movie that seems destined to pound a nail into this franchise’s undead coffin” and audiences gave it a C+ CinemaScore.

But it hardly matters: Horror is perhaps the most reliably critic-proof genre, at least when it comes to opening weekend.

The Michael Graves-directed sequel starring Taissa Farmiga and Storm Reid fell far short of the debut for the first film ($53.8 million), but it's still a solid launch.

Related Horror film 'Curse' leads the pack on a very slow weekend

Horror universe

“The Nun” movies are part of the so-called Conjuring universe, which now has nine films, and $2.1 billion in box office, to its name.