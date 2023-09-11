Anti-government protesters scuffled with police outside the home of Israel's justice minister on the eve of a historic Supreme Court hearing over the bid by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition to curb its judicial powers.

On Tuesday, the entire 15-judge Supreme Court bench will convene for the first time in Israeli history, to hear an appeal against the judicial amendment passed by the coalition in July.

Attempts to reach agreements between Netanyahu and his opponents over the contested judicial overhaul plan have so far been fruitless, adding to fears that Israel's worst crisis in years will only deepen with the court petitioned to quash legislation by politicians who accuse it of overreach.

Despite the ramped-up rhetoric, a ruling from the Supreme Court could come as late as January, leaving time for the sides to reach agreements on judicial reforms, granting a possible reprieve after months of protests and signalling stability to the markets.

If compromises are not reached, Netanyahu could opt to present a scaled-back version of the original plan.

The scuffles broke out as police moved to control crowds gathering outside the house of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, one of the main architects of the plan, with footage showing demonstrators blocking the minister's car.

The rowdy crowd of demonstrators blew horns, chanted through megaphones against the government and brandished signs, jostling with police who pushed back the crowds.