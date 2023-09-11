More than two decades after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, discrimination and hatred of Muslims in the US still exist to the ire of America's largest Muslim civil rights advocacy group.

"After 22 years, unfortunately, Islamophobia has taken root and become part of the structure of racism that exists in parts of our country," said Hussam Ayloush, chief executive officer of the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA).

Ayloush told the Anadolu news agency that nearly one million of the estimated five million Muslims living in the US reside in the state of California and pointed out that harassment and prejudice against the Muslim community remain prevalent decades after 9/11.

"More than 50 percent of Muslim students in California face some form of verbal and physical bullying at public schools just for being Muslim," said Ayloush.

"In addition, there are still government watchlists for nearly 1.6 million people, almost all of whom are Muslim, who have their names on the travel watchlist or have Muslim-sounding names."

"The types of abuses that came out of 9/11 that the government took part in became a part of how Islamophobia evolved," he continued.

"Muslims being harassed at airports, having the FBI conduct searches as well as plant informants at mosques and giving federal agencies like the FBI and CIA the green light to track Muslims from other countries such as Syria, Libya and Sudan."

Related Over $100M provided to Islamophobic groups across US for propaganda: CAIR

Hate crime surge

Hate crimes against Muslims skyrocketed immediately after the 9/11 attacks, rising 1,617 percent from 2000 to 2001, according to statistics from the FBI. That severe spike marked some of the highest numbers of hate crimes against the Muslim community in US history.

"The US government under the George W Bush administration needed an enemy that would allow the new conservatives to launch their campaign and 9/11 created a perfect pretext to make Muslims the enemy," Ayloush explained, saying that every stereotype of the Muslim community was used to harass, mistreat and detain anyone fitting that mold.

"How we ate, how we dressed, how we spoke became suspicious," he said about the discrimination Muslims faced after 9/11.

"If they rented a truck to move their furniture, the FBI would be called on them. If a Muslim travelled too many times out of the country or they withdrew a lot of cash for their business, they were perceived as doing something wrong and the FBI would be called to investigate."

"9/11 created momentum to build and shift the bigotry and xenophobia in America to justify discrimination against Muslims. It allowed them to say 'I don't hate all Muslims, just the ones who do x, y or z,' only to justify their hate," said Ayloush.

"Islamophobia was already strong prior to 9/11," said Louise Cainkar, a professor of sociology at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin who specializes in Arab and Muslim American Studies.

"The immediate backlash against all perceived Muslims proved that to be the case," Cainkar told Anadolu.

"That relies on the perception that all are the same. Such perceptions are never applied to whites or Christians. Of course, the framing that 9/11 was a 'Muslim thing' - something inherent in being Muslim - just made it worse."

With many Muslims being labelled terrorists and being referred to al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, Cainkar said the Muslim community in America seemed to fade into the shadows immediately following the 9/11 attacks.

'Another wave of Islamophobia'

"At first, they somewhat 'went into hiding,' meaning they conducted their lives very quietly," said Cainkar. "Then, they built organisations to fight for their rights, built solidarity with other groups and eventually became strong components of US civil society."

That Muslim empowerment and equality movement in the United States has taken more than two decades of struggle and persistence to evolve to where it is now. But even after 22 years, the same factors from 9/11 and pre-9/11 continue to stoke fears in some Americans.

"The same stereotypes may be used: violent, terrorist, oppressive to women," said Cainkar. "Their use for political gain rises at election times and war times."

The bottom line is that anti-Muslim hatred exists in the present, even though 9/11 has faded into the past.

"Studies have shown that it increases not only in connection to real-world events but at times of US elections. Thus I expect that if Muslims again become a target of campaign rhetoric this year, (we) will see an increase," Cainkar continued, making reference to former President Donald Trump, who is currently campaigning for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.