TÜRKİYE
Severely injured Turkish teen repatriated from France to Türkiye after accident with police vehicle
Sefa Sahin, a Turkish teenager who was severely injured in an incident involving a police vehicle in Elancourt, France, and subsequently declared brain dead, has been brought to Türkiye.
Two police officers were detained in connection with the incident, and two investigations were opened regarding Turkish teenage boy Sahin, with one related to 'failure to comply with police orders'. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
September 11, 2023

Sefa Sahin was severely injured in a collision with a police vehicle while riding a motorcycle, allegedly for 'not complying with a police warning,' in the town of Elancourt, located 40 km from the capital city of France, Paris.

On Monday, the family of 16-year-old Sahin requested that his treatment continue in Türkiye, citing inadequate health standards at the hospital in France. They also mentioned that authorities had insisted on 'pulling the plug' after the 'brain death' report.

The family, believing in Sahin's recovery, began efforts to transfer him to Istanbul.

With the intervention of the Turkish Embassy and Consulate General in France, the Sahin family obtained the necessary permits for the transfer.

Sefa Sahin has been brought to Türkiye on a private medical jet that landed at Ataturk Airport. His treatment has been reported to continue at a private hospital in Istanbul.

'Attempted murder'

Two police officers were detained in connection with the incident, and two investigations were opened regarding Turkish teenage Sahin, one of which is related to 'failure to comply with police orders'.

Yassine Bouzrou, the family's lawyer, denied claims from the police perspective that Sahin had hit the police vehicle and confirmed that Sahin experienced brain death.

Bouzrou pointed out that the police had followed Sahin with their vehicles and announced that they would file a criminal complaint for 'attempted murder' in connection with the incident.

