Sefa Sahin was severely injured in a collision with a police vehicle while riding a motorcycle, allegedly for 'not complying with a police warning,' in the town of Elancourt, located 40 km from the capital city of France, Paris.

On Monday, the family of 16-year-old Sahin requested that his treatment continue in Türkiye, citing inadequate health standards at the hospital in France. They also mentioned that authorities had insisted on 'pulling the plug' after the 'brain death' report.

The family, believing in Sahin's recovery, began efforts to transfer him to Istanbul.

With the intervention of the Turkish Embassy and Consulate General in France, the Sahin family obtained the necessary permits for the transfer.

Sefa Sahin has been brought to Türkiye on a private medical jet that landed at Ataturk Airport. His treatment has been reported to continue at a private hospital in Istanbul.