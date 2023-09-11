At least 150 people have been killed in freak floods in Libya as a result of storm Daniel which has swept the Mediterranean, an official said.

"At least 150 people were killed as a result of flooding and torrential rains left by storm Daniel in Derna, the Jabal al-Akhdar region and the suburbs of Al-Marj," Mohamed Massoud, a spokesman for the Benghazi-based administration in Libya, told AFP news agency on Monday.

It was unclear where the deaths occurred.

Dozens of others were reported missing, and authorities fear they could have died in the floods that destroyed homes and other properties in several towns in eastern Libya, according to local media.

Earlier, footage on social media showed people stranded on the roofs of their vehicles while trying to get help in heavy floods as Daniel hit the cities of Benghazi, Sousse, Al Bayda, Al-Marj and Derna, which was declared a disaster zone by authorities.