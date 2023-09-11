WORLD
Pakistani ex-cricketer gets 12 years in jail for threatening far-right leader
37-year-old Khalid Latif, who lives in Pakistan and has not attended any stage of the trial or been detained in the Netherlands, was sentenced in abstentia.
Firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders waits for the court to deliver it's verdict against a former Pakistan cricketer accused of incitement to kill, at the high security court building near Schiphol airport. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
September 11, 2023

A Dutch court sentenced a former Pakistani cricketer to 12 years in prison after he was tried in absentia for urging people to murder radical Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders.

The court ruled on Monday that the statement by 37-year-old Khalid Latif - who lives in Pakistan and has not attended any stage of the trial or been detained in the Netherlands - should be regarded as incitement to murder, sedition and threat.

Prosecutors said Latif posted a video in 2018, offering a reward for the murder of Wilders. That video came after Wilders said he planned to hold a contest for cartoons depicting caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Mohammad. The competition was later cancelled.

Images of the Prophet Mohammad are forbidden in Islam as a form of idolatry.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Latif - who received a five-year ban from cricket in 2017 over a spot-fixing scandal - for comment. Latif, 37, captained the Pakistan team in the 2010 Asian Games.

RelatedDutch court convicts Geert Wilders of inciting discrimination

Wilders, 60, is one of Europe's most controversial far-right leaders and has been a key figure in shaping the immigration debate in the Netherlands over the past two decades, although he has never been in government.

His Freedom Party (PVV) is the third-largest in the Dutch parliament and is the main opposition party. Wilders has lived under constant police protection since 2004.

SOURCE:Reuters
