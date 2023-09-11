The climate crisis is sparking human rights emergencies in numerous countries, the UN rights chief has said, decrying widespread misinformation sowing chaos and confusion to deny that reality.

Speaking before the United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday, Volker Turk pointed to recent examples of the "environmental horror that is our global planetary crisis".

These examples included Basra, Iraq, where "drought, searing heat, extreme pollution and fast-depleting supplies of fresh water are creating barren landscapes of rubble and dust".

"This spiralling damage is a human rights emergency for Iraq, and many other countries," he said in his address opening the 54th council session in Geneva.

"Climate change is pushing millions of people into famine. It is destroying hopes, opportunities, homes and lives. In recent months, urgent warnings have become lethal realities again and again all around the world," Turk said.

"We do not need more warnings. The dystopian future is already here. We need urgent action now."

He was speaking after the G20 at the weekend backed the goal of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, but failed to commit to a phase-out of fossil fuels.

Migrants and refugees vulnerable