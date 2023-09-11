WORLD
Greece shipping minister quits after passenger pushed to death by ferry crew
Political opponents had accused Miltiadis Varvitsiotis of initially downplaying the incident and backing the crew accused of pushing the passenger off the ramp.
A Greek prosecutor brought criminal charges against the captain of the island ferry and three crew members.  Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
September 11, 2023

Greece’s shipping minister has resigned over the death of a man who was pushed off a ferry ramp by a crew member after arriving late.

“No one can imagine that Greek sailors, violating the age-old rules for the protection of human life at sea, pushed and abandoned an unfortunate young man,” Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Miltiadis Varvitsiotis wrote in an online post on Monday after submitting his resignation.

A Greek prosecutor brought criminal charges against the captain of the island ferry and three crew members over the encounter that resulted in the Sept. 5 drowning of Andonis Kargiotis, 36.

One crew member faces a charge of homicide with possible intent.

Amateur video posted online showed the passenger running onto the Blue Horizon ferry’s loading ramp as the ship had cast off its moorings and was about to leave. He tried to push past two crew members and then was pushed off the ramp when he tried again.

Downplaying the incident

Political opponents had accused Varvitsiotis, 54, of initially downplaying the ferry incident. He became maritime minister after Greece’s conservative government won a landslide reelection victory in June.

Christos Stylianides, a former Greek Cabinet member in charge of disaster response, was named as his replacement Monday.

Despite its convincing election victory three months ago, the Greek government has found itself on the defensive over its handling of major wildfires and ongoing massive floods this summer.

SOURCE:AP
