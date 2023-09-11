Moroccan soldiers and aid teams in trucks and helicopters have battled to reach remote mountain towns devastated by a monstrous earthquake that killed more than 2,800 people, with survivors desperate for help to find loved ones feared trapped under the rubble.

At least 2,862 people died in the strongest-ever earthquake to hit Morocco, the interior ministry said on Monday, revising an earlier toll of nearly 2,700 dead.

Another 2,562 people were injured, the ministry said, as rescue workers race against time in an effort to find survivors.

Moroccan officials have so far accepted government-offered aid from just four countries — Spain, Qatar, Britain and the United Arab Emirates — and some foreign aid teams said they were awaiting permission to deploy.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry said on Monday officials want to avoid a lack of coordination that "would be counterproductive."

The United Nations estimates that 300,000 people were affected by Friday night’s magnitude 6.8 quake, made more dangerous by its relatively shallow depth.

Most of the destruction and deaths were in Al Haouz province in the High Atlas Mountains, where homes folded in on themselves and steep, winding roads became clogged with rubble.

Residents sometimes cleared away rocks themselves.

'Insufficient aid'

People cheered when trucks full of soldiers arrived Sunday in the town of Amizmiz. But they pleaded for more help.