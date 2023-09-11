Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held bilateral meetings with several leaders who emphasised Türkiye's contributions to global peace during the Group of 20 (G-20) Summit in India's New Delhi.

"Every situation we face reaffirms the validity of our assertion that 'The world is bigger than five,' even if it makes some uncomfortable," Erdogan told journalists Monday on his way back from New Delhi.

"We will not backtrack on this stance," he said.

He emphasised the significance of dialogue employing a win-win approach, underscoring Türkiye's people-centric diplomacy and its endeavours for global peace.

Expressing gratitude for recognising Türkiye's contributions by international organisations, Erdogan discussed his country's unwavering commitment to upholding the Black Sea grain deal.

He urged Western countries to fulfil their promises, including Russian President Putin's grain offer and acknowledged the significance of addressing fertiliser shipments.

"During both the extensive meetings on the sidelines of the summit and our bilateral meetings, we explained the efforts made by Türkiye to ensure the continuity of the grain deal, the facilitating steps taken, our agenda on this matter, and what we proposed to the parties," Erdogan said.

"We will continue to exert the same effort and dedication and sit at every table as a stabilising force to prevent the world from drifting into a new food, energy, or any other crisis, and to prevent further loss of life."

Erdogan also highlighted that this issue would be a prominent item on the agenda during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

West's unfulfilled promises

Turkish President Erdogan had extensive discussions with his Russian counterpart during his visit to Sochi last week. President Putin expressed dissatisfaction with the West not fulfilling their promises, particularly regarding sending 1 million tonnes of grain.

President Erdogan announced that in a subsequent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, plans were made to send 1 million tonnes of grain to impoverished African nations through a collaboration between Qatar, Türkiye, and Russia.

He also mentioned reconsidering this export and proposed increasing the amount to aid the least developed African countries, with Lavrov agreeing to review the proposal with President Putin.