The UN human rights chief called for an "urgent reversal" of military takeovers and return to civilian rule in countries in Africa where coups have driven out elected leaders in recent years as he assailed a multitude of crises across the globe.

On Monday, Volker Turk's comments set the early tone for the UN's top human rights body as he opened its fall session against the backdrop of conflicts and crises — including the plights of migrants from Myanmar to Mali and Mexico.

Speaking of the decade-old crisis in the Sahel region that stretches across North Africa, in countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, he pointed to the impacts of climate change and a lack of investment in services like education and health care as factors that have fueled extremism.

"The unconstitutional changes in government that we have seen in the Sahel are not the solution," Turk said.

"We need instead an urgent reversal to civilian governance and open spaces where people can participate, influence a company and criticize government actions or lack of action."

In his catch-all address at the Human Rights Council, Turk laid out a litany of concerns from "extreme gang violence" in Haiti and "nonchalance" about the deaths of 2,300 irregular refugees in theMediterranean this year to the 1.2 billion people — half of them children — who now live in acute poverty across the world.

Quran desecration lamented