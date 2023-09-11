The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence has announced that illegal Armenian armed groups in Khojavend District of Karabakh attempted a provocation by sending a dog carrying a bomb against Azerbaijani soldiers.

The armed group forced the dog with an improvised explosive device remotely controlled from a distance, to move in the direction of Azerbaijani soldiers, the Azerbaijani ministry said on Monday.

It was reported that the dog carrying the bomb was captured, and the explosive device was neutralised by Azerbaijani soldiers.