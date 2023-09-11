Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for pursuing an independent policy.

Speaking at a meeting with Turkish ambassador to Belarus Mustafa Ozcan on Monday in Minsk, Lukashenko said Erdogan "excelled" in meeting expectations of the Turkish people.

"We have a great interest in your sovereign independent policy. You solve issues the way the Turkish people need. In this, of course, your president excelled, one might say, all the expectations of the Turkish people," Lukashenko noted.

On bilateral relations, Lukashenko said Belarus and Türkiye did a lot of work to deepen relations, but still there were some issues that need to be resolved.

"We really hope Türkiye will lend us a shoulder in this difficult situation. I would like to discuss with you a number of issues that we will have to solve together with you in the near future," he stressed.

According to Lukashenko, Ankara and Minsk have similar positions on many issues of international relations, including the crisis in Ukraine, where Moscow launched a "special military operation" in February 2022.

"We have talked about this more than once. Both Türkiye and Belarus speak from the standpoint of a diplomatic solution to this conflict," he said.