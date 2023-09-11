WORLD
DPRK, Russia confirm Kim will meet Putin amid Western concerns over arms deal
The White House has recently warned that Pyongyang would "pay a price" if it supplies Moscow with weaponry for its war in Ukraine.
The visit would be Kim’s first foreign trip since the Covid-19 pandemic. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 11, 2023

North Korea has said that leader Kim Jong-un would visit Russia and meet President Vladimir Putin, with the reclusive ruler's armoured train reportedly on its way to the border.

Experts suggest Putin is seeking artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea for Moscow's war in Ukraine, while Kim is reportedly in search of advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as food aid for his impoverished nation.

Kim "will soon visit the Russian Federation at the invitation of... Putin," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said on Monday.

"The respected Comrade Kim Jong-un will meet and have a talk with Comrade Putin during the visit," it added.

The Kremlin also confirmed on Monday that Kim would visit Russia "in the coming days".

Washington swiftly derided the upcoming summit as a sign that Putin was "begging" for help with his 18-month-long anti-Kyiv operations.

The announcement ends days of speculation after US and other officials toldThe New York Times recently that Kim, who rarely leaves North Korea, was likely to head by armoured train to Vladivostok for arms talks with Putin.

Kim has not travelled outside the North since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadcaster YTN said Seoul "expects that Chairman Kim will hold a meeting with President Putin of Russia around the day after tomorrow", meaning Wednesday.

Moscow, a historical ally of Pyongyang, was a crucial backer of the isolated country for decades and their ties go back to the founding of North Korea 75 years ago.

Kim has been steadfast in his support for Moscow's Ukraine offensive, including, Washington says, supplying rockets and missiles.

In July, Putin hailed Pyongyang's "firm support for special military operations against Ukraine".

Vladivostok will be hosting the Eastern Economic Forum until Wednesday.

RelatedUS accuses Russia, China of supporting North Korea at UN Security Council

'Pay a price'

The White House recently warned that Pyongyang would "pay a price" if it supplies Moscow with weaponry for its war in Ukraine.

On Monday, the United States described Putin as desperate over the conflict in seeking a meeting with Kim.

"Having to travel across the length of his own country to meet with an international pariah to ask for assistance in a war that he expected to win in the opening month, I would characterize it as him begging for assistance," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"President Putin launched this war against Ukraine, with its full-scale aggression, with a dream of restoring the glory of the Russian Empire. That hope, that expectation of his, has failed," Miller said.

Washington has said Russia could use weapons from North Korea to attack Ukrainian food supplies and heating infrastructure heading into winter to "try to conquer territory that belongs to another sovereign nation".

Miller renewed US warnings that a Moscow weapons deal with Pyongyang could trigger sanctions, noting: "any transfer of arms from North Korea to Russia would be in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
