Türkiye is sending three aircraft to transport a rescue team and humanitarian aid to Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, after a massive flood caused by heavy rain killed 2,000 people in the city of Derna.

Three flights of humanitarian aid to Libya will land in Benghazi on Tuesday, President Erdogan announced on early Tuesday.

The aid, coordinated by the Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, will include 168 personnel, two search and rescue vehicles, two boats, 170 tents, 600 blankets, 400 food and sanitary packages, and more, he said.

Additionally, a team of 65 personnel from the Turkish Red Crescent, UMKE (Medical Assistance and Rescue Organisation), and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will assist in the distribution of the aid, Erdogan added.

Security and Gendarmerie personnel will also participate in field operations alongside AFAD, the president noted.

Separately, Turkish Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday Ankara is closely monitoring situation in storm-hit Libya and it is working with all institutions to coordinate its help and support to Libya.

"Türkiye, as always, stands by its friendly and brotherly Libya during this difficult time and is prepared to offer in all kinds of support," the ministry said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, has announced that an 11-person UMKE and UMKE ATAK personnel are being dispatched to assist flood-stricken Libya.