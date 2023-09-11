An American caver who had become trapped more than 1,000 metres underground in southern Türkiye after falling ill was rescued early on Tuesday, Türkiye's TUMAF caving federation has said, after a days-long rescue operation.

Mark Dickey, 40, was on an international exploration mission in the Morca Cave in Mersin province's Taurus mountains, when he reportedly began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding at a depth of 1,040 metres.

"Dickey was removed from the last exit of the cave," TUMAF wrote on social media platform X on Tuesday.

"Thus, the cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully. We congratulate all those who have contributed!" it added.

Italian rescuers said Dickey was taken to the medical tent at the camp for checks.