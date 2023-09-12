Tuesday, September 12, 2023

1541 GMT — Foreign ministers from the G7 group of major industrialised countries have condemned the staging of what they called "sham elections" by Russia in occupied Ukrainian territories in a statement published by the British government.

"We...unequivocally condemn the staging of sham 'elections' held by Russia on sovereign Ukrainian territory in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts and Crimea," the G7 statement said.

"These sham 'elections' will not alter our approach nor our support to Ukraine as it fights to reclaim its internationally-recognised territory."

1406 GMT — Denmark to donate military aid package to Ukraine, worth $833M

Denmark will donate a package worth $833 million to Ukraine, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, tank ammunition and anti-aircraft guns, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"After more than a year and a half of war, we have almost exhausted our defence stocks. Therefore, we are now looking into more targeted joint procurement and international cooperation, tailored to Ukraine's needs here and now," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement.

1339 GMT — Russia's arguments for suspending grain deal are unfounded, Germany says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sharply criticised Russia for not responding positively to the efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal and said they are also weighing other options, such as transporting grains via rail from Ukraine.

Speaking at an international conference in Berlin, Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arguments for not extending the grain deal were unfounded, and Moscow’s withdrawal has put countries at risk of increased food insecurity.

“With our efforts to restore the Black Sea Grain Initiative, we wanted to ensure that Russia will not bomb grain ships, will not sink these ships. That is what is all about. And it is very bitter that currently we cannot ensure this, although there are no reasons for Moscow’s withdrawal,” Scholz said.

1335 GMT — German foreign minister appeals to partners to boost Ukraine air defence

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin would encourage its partners to deliver available air defence systems to Ukraine for this winter, in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper published.

"We need to stretch a winter air defence shield over Ukraine's critical infrastructure," Baerbock said following her visit to Kiev on Monday, adding that the German government planned to expand its IRIS-T support in the coming months.

1247 GMT — Poland will not lift ban, open its borders to Ukrainian grain, says premier

Poland will not lift the ban and open its borders to allow grain imports from Ukraine, the Polish prime minister said, according to local media.

In a video message shared on X, Mateusz Morawiecki announced that he will not allow Ukrainian grain to enter Poland, regardless of what the European Union might decide amid the ongoing war.

Morawiecki, with this step, is seeking to protect the Polish market.

1225 GMT — Ukraine may take legal action over blocked grain — PM

Ukraine may take legal action after Poland unilaterally moved to extend a ban on importing its grain, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

"We have no intention of harming Polish farmers... But in case of violation of trade law in the interest of political populism before the elections, Ukraine will be forced to turn to WTO arbitration to obtain compensation for violation of GATT norms," Shmygal said on social media.

0940 GMT — Russian shelling kills two people in east Ukraine: prosecutors

Two elderly people were killed and three wounded in Russian shelling of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the prosecutor general's office said.

It said an 84-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man were killed in their home in the town of Krasnohorivka, west of the city of Donetsk, and that a woman was hurt in the same attack.

Two women were injured in shelling of the city of Avdiivka, it added. Russia has said it does not deliberately target civilians.

0920 GMT — Putin signals he expects long war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated he was bracing for a long war in Ukraine, saying that Kiev could use any ceasefire to rearm.

Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, Putin said Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces had so far failed and the Ukrainian army had sustained heavy losses of 71,000 men in the attacks.

Only when Ukraine was exhausted when it came to men, equipment and ammunition would it talk peace, he said in reply to questions from a Russian television presenter acting as a moderator.