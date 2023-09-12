WORLD
Armenia, US conduct 'peacekeeping mission' drills, irk Russia
Exercises aim to enhance the coordination of troops participating in global peacekeeping operations and share best practices in command and tactical communication, according to Armenia.
In this handout photograph taken and released by Armenian Defence Ministry on September 11, 2023, Armenian and US servicemen attend the opening ceremony of the Eagle Partner 2023 Armenia-US joint drills at Zar Training Center. / Photo: AFP / AFP
September 12, 2023

Armenia and the United States began a joint military training exercise, both sides have said, at a time of high tension in Armenian relations with neighbouring Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Defence Ministry said on Monday that "the purpose of the exercise is to increase the level of interoperability of the unit participating in international peacekeeping missions within the framework of peacekeeping operations, to exchange best practices in control and tactical communication."

The 10-day "Eagle Partner" exercise involves 85 US and 175 Armenian soldiers and is designed to prepare the Armenians to take part in international peacekeeping missions.

It is taking place at two training grounds near the capital Yerevan.

Though small in scale, the drill has irked Russia, which has a military base in Armenia and regards itself as the prime security guarantor in the region.

Armenia and neighbouring Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the three decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union as tensions run high in the region despite the peace deal reached in 2020.

