WORLD
3 MIN READ
Juventus star Pogba faces ban after testing positive in doping scandal
Effective immediately, Italy's anti-doping agency has provisionally suspended Pogba.
Juventus star Pogba faces ban after testing positive in doping scandal
Having started his career at United and then gone to Juventus and back to Manchester, Pogba was known for his versatility, physicality and eye for the goal. / Others
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 12, 2023

Once considered among the top midfielders in world football, Paul Pogba's career risks a premature ending after the Juventus player and France international tested positive for testosterone.

Italy's anti-doping agency announced the failed drug test on Monday.

The exam was carried out after Juventus' game at Udinese on August 20. Pogba did not play in the Serie A match but was on Juve's bench.

Nado Italia, the anti-doping agency, said that Pogba was suspended provisionally with immediate effect. Pending a trial and testing of a backup “B” sample, he risks a suspension of up to four years.

If the backup sample confirms the positive test, the 30-year-old Pogba could get a lesser ban if he cooperates with authorities.

While there was no immediate comment from Pogba, Juventus said it “reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps.”

RelatedFootballer Paul Pogba's brother 'likely to be charged' in extortion case
RECOMMENDED

Career

It’s another negative note for a player who has been bothered by injuries ever since rejoining Juventus from Manchester United a little more than a year ago.

He was ruled out of France's run to the World Cup final last year due to a knee injury and played in only six Serie A matches for Juventus last season.

There’s also been a police investigation ongoing in France into allegations that Pogba was targeted by extortionists — including by his older brother, Mathias, who has denied any wrongdoing.

The latest blow to Juventus follows last season being marred by inquiries into false accounting and irregular reporting of salary payments. The legal cases resulted in the Turin club being removed by UEFA from European competition this season.

Having started his career at United and then gone to Juventus and back to Manchester, Pogba was known for his versatility, physicality and eye for the goal.

When he returned to United in 2016, the Manchester club paid Juventus a then world-record transfer fee of 105 million euros ($113 million).

RelatedPogba 'extortion' under police investigation
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
UN experts denounce Switzerland over sentencing of pro-Palestinian student protesters
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
Türkiye backs Nigeria in counter-terrorism push as Erdogan hosts Tinubu
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia