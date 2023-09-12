Coca crops in Colombia covered 230,000 hectares (568,000 acres) in 2022, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said on Monday, up 13 percent from 2021 and at its highest level in more than two decades.

Also at a more than 20-year high was potential cocaine output, which rose 24 percent to 1,738 metric tonnes.

Coca is the chief ingredient in cocaine, whose production has fueled the Andean country's six-decade armed conflict, which has killed at least 450,000 people.

"It is worrying that each year there is an increase in coca crops in the country," said UNODC Regional Director Candice Welsch during a presentation of the report.

The uptick was due to an increase in crops in Putumayo province, along the border with Ecuador, Welsch said. Production elsewhere was relatively stable.

Related Colombia's cocaine production rises by a third, says UN

Shifting perspective

President Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, has pledged to shift the focus of the fight against drugs toward public health, instead of what he says is a failed militarised strategy.