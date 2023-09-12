North Korea's Kim Jong-un was in Russia on a rare overseas trip ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, sparking warnings from Washington over a possible arms deal for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Wearing a black suit and flanked by uniformed defence officials, North Korean state media images showed an unsmiling Kim waving from the doorway of his heavily-armoured private train with green-and-gold livery as it departed Pyongyang station on Sunday evening.

Russian state news agency Ria Novosti confirmed Kim's train had crossed the border into the Primorsky region, with images showing a train with dark green carriages being pulled along a track by a Russian Railways locomotive.

Kim will meet Putin in the Far East later this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Ria Novosti.

It is possible the pair will meet on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the Far East city closest to the North Korea-Russia border. The forum runs until Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media the two leaders would discuss "sensitive" subjects.

"Obviously, as neighbours, our countries also cooperate in sensitive areas that should not be the subject of public disclosure and announcements. This is perfectly normal for neighbouring states," he said.

The leaders would ignore US "warnings" over the talks, Peskov told reporters.

Related Putin urges North Korea talks, says sanctions not working

Experts say Moscow will likely seek artillery shells and anti-tank missiles from North Korea, which wants advanced satellite and nuclear-powered submarine technology in return.