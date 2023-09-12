Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter’s marquee product.

The showcase is coming at a time when Apple has seen its sales fall from the previous year for three consecutive quarters, partly because iPhones haven't been selling as well.

The forthcoming iPhone 15 lineup is expected to range from lower-priced basic models to more expensive premium devices.

This year's high-end models are expected to boast a better telephoto camera lens and potentially a $100 to $200 price increase from last year's versions.

One of the biggest anticipated changes that Apple is expected to announce is a new way to charge the iPhone 15 models and future generations.

The company is expected to switch to the USB-C cable standard that is already widely used on many devices, including its Mac computers and many of its iPads.

Apple is being forced to start phasing out the Lightning port cables that it rolled out in 2012 with the release of the iPhone 5 because of a mandate that European regulators are imposing in 2024.

Sales drop, stock prices dip