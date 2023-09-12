The MTV Video Music Awards is returning and for the first time, only women are nominated in the show's artist of the year category.

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Karol G and Shakira are contending for the night's top prize.

The VMAs, which take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey — just outside of New York City — will be hosted by Minaj. Last year, she emceed alongside Lil Wayne and Jack Harlow; this year, she's solo.

The show will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded, multi-generational finale performance: DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL Cool J and Minaj will join forces.

The VMAs kick off at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on Tuesday and will air on MTV and simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1. The show will also air in Spanish on UniMás.

Swift leads the nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and a nod in the Artist of the Year category — followed by SZA, who has six. Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her behind Beyoncé, who has 28 (including two with Destiny’s Child), Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, who has 19.