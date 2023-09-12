CULTURE
MTV Video Music Awards return with all-female artist of the year nominations
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Karol G and Shakira are contending for the night's top prize.
The VMAs, which take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey — just outside of New York City — will be hosted by Minaj. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
September 12, 2023

The MTV Video Music Awards is returning and for the first time, only women are nominated in the show's artist of the year category.

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Karol G and Shakira are contending for the night's top prize.

The VMAs, which take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey — just outside of New York City — will be hosted by Minaj. Last year, she emceed alongside Lil Wayne and Jack Harlow; this year, she's solo.

The show will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded, multi-generational finale performance: DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL Cool J and Minaj will join forces.

The VMAs kick off at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on Tuesday and will air on MTV and simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1. The show will also air in Spanish on UniMás.

Swift leads the nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and a nod in the Artist of the Year category — followed by SZA, who has six. Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her behind Beyoncé, who has 28 (including two with Destiny’s Child), Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, who has 19.

First-time nominees

This year features a record number of first-time nominees at 35: including Kim Petras, Metro Boomin’ and Rema, who boast three noms apiece. Reneé Rapp, Aespa, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FIFTY FIFTY, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii are also nominated for the first time.

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award and is also expected to perform. Previous recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott.

Diddy will receive the Global Icon Award and perform at the VMAs for the first time since 2005. He will become the third recipient of the award, following the RedHotChiliPeppersin2022 and the Foo Fighters in 2021.

Other scheduled performers include Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (performing their new collaboration, “Bongos”), Anitta, Demi Lovato, Fall Out Boy, Peso Pluma, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Måneskin, Olivia Rodrigo, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together and more.

