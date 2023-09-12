Israel’s Supreme Court has opened the first case to look at the legality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul.

In a sign of the case’s significance, all 15 of Israel’s Supreme Court justices are hearing appeals to the law together for the first time in Israel’s history on Tuesday.

A regular panel is made up of three justices, though they sometimes sit on expanded panels. The proceedings were also being live-streamed.

“It’s a historic day,” said Susie Navot, vice president of the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank that has been critical of the overhaul. “This is the first time we’ve had this kind of hearing.”

Netanyahu’s coalition, a collection of ultranationalist and ultrareligious lawmakers, launched the overhaul early this year, shortly after taking office.

Proponents of the plan say the country’s unelected judiciary, led by the Supreme Court, wields too much power.

Critics say the plan to weaken the Supreme Court removes a key safeguard and will concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies.

“We stand here today with millions of citizens to stop the government's coup,” said Eliad Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, which filed a petition along with a handful of other civil society groups.

“Together we will preserve Israeli democracy.”

Threat to Israeli democracy

The hearing on Tuesday puts the country’s senior justices in the unprecedented position of deciding whether to accept limits to their own powers.