In 2022, an archaeological excavation undertaken in Tavsanli Hoyuk, a site steeped in 8,000 years of history in Kutahya, unearthed the remnants of hazelnuts dating back 4,200 years.

This remarkable finding not only underscored the venerable history of hazelnuts buried in Türkiye's fertile soils but also lent credence to the assertion that the world inherited hazelnuts, a pivotal player in the Turkish economy, from the Anatolian steppe.

The morsels of hazelnuts can be found in countless products – from chocolates to cookies to quiche. Imparting a unique and irresistible flavour, delicacies made with hazelnuts have become an inseparable part of our lives. Turkish hazelnuts, with their distinctive character, infuse this delightful flavour into some of the world's most exquisite chocolates, tantalising taste buds far and wide.

Türkiye, the powerhouse of hazelnut production, generates 70 percent of the world's total hazelnut cultivation. The provinces along Türkiye's Black Sea coast are known for hazelnut farming, with cities like Ordu and Giresun leading in the volume of production.

With an annual export tally of around 300 thousand tons of hazelnut kernels, Türkiye's generates around $2 billion from this agricultural export.

Soil Products Office, a subsidiary of the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, assumes the pivotal role in overseeing this treasured commodity. Each year, the ministry determines the purchasing price for hazelnuts from producers. This year, the price for each kilogram of hazelnuts has been pegged to 80 Turkish Lira or three US dollars.

"As stewards of the Soil Products Office, we are keenly aware of the pivotal role hazelnuts play, and we ardently strive to execute our duty with unwavering dedication," Ahmet Guldal, the General Manager of the Soil Products Office, told TRT World.

"Through years of experience, we have evolved into an authority within the hazelnut industry. We seek to imbue our producers with a sense of assurance by proactively announcing hazelnut purchase prices before the arrival of the harvest season. Prior to the purchasing period, we meticulously prepare our acquisition centres across the provinces renowned for hazelnut production. Our commitment to ensuring a seamless process for our esteemed producers is evident through our efficient appointment system, which assures that no inconvenience is experienced".