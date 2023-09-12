Türkiye has everything for international tourists, with its offerings going far beyond sun, sea, and sand, the UK's envoy to Ankara told Anadolu in Antalya, where she wrapped up her weeklong tour of the country’s Aegean and Mediterranean coast.

Ambassador Jill Morris, who took up her new post here in January, said she was struck by the rising numbers of British arrivals to Türkiye.

Over 3.8 million British tourists visited Türkiye last year, making British visitors the third-largest group in Türkiye, following Russians and Germans. A 20 per cent increase was expected this year (2023), bringing the number of British visitors to 4.5 million. According to British tour operators, she said, this would mean a whooping 200 per cent increase in interest from British tourists since 2018.

Morris said she started her tour of the Turkish Riviera – a tradition for British envoys – on the Aegean coast with Izmir, then visited Aydin, Bodrum, Marmaris, Mugla, and Fethiye, and finished in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya in a bid to visit UK consulates and consular staff in the region, which serve a growing number of British expats and tourists each year.

"There is, of course, the sun, sea, and sand tourism that is so much loved, but we also have historical and archaeological sites and varied cultural tourism highlights. There is a really rich, diverse offer, as I have said many times, there is everything here," she said.

The visit was also an opportunity to thank Turkish authorities for their hard work and collaboration to ensure that the millions of British tourists who visit every year have a "very happy and safe holiday" year after year. Morris said her first impression of Turkiye has been of the wonderful Turkish hospitality, diversity, and the many varieties of tourism.

She stressed that the Mugla province itself attracts 46 per cent of British visitors but added that Antalya is becoming increasingly popular and poised to become a top destination soon.

"Already this year, 1.2 million British tourists have come to Antalya. And the work that is being done here, like the airport expansion for example, will make this area an even more attractive tourism destination."

Türkiye is ranked fourth globally among tourism destinations in 2022, according to a report by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), after France, Spain and the US.

'Indispensable partners'

Touching on the ever-deepening bilateral relations between the two countries on all fronts, Morris said they are determined and committed to tap into that enormous potential.

"This for us is a strategic partnership. Türkiye for the United Kingdom is an indispensable partner. We work closely together in all fields, foreign policy, defense, trade, and we work together, not just bilaterally, but also we work together on the international stage," she stressed.

She said as "two, big important members" of NATO, a dimension that really "anchors" the relationship and partnership, Türkiye and the UK cooperate in the G-20, the UN, and many other international organisations.

New free trade pact in the works

Morris highlighted that in July, to "reflect the modernity of our two economies, the modern, dynamic Turkish economy and the modern, dynamic British economy," the UK and Türkiye confirmed an intention to negotiate a new free trade agreement.