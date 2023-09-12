A modern nursing training centre is set to be established in northeast Pakistan at a hospital named in honour of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president.

The Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust in Muzaffargarh, located some 380 kilometres (236 miles) from Lahore, the capital of the northeastern Punjab province, was given as a gift by Türkiye to Pakistan. It began its operations in July 2014 with 60 beds and later upped that significantly to 500.

Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, on Tuesday visited the hospital and announced the proposed establishment of the nursing centre.

"I am so pleased to see that the hospital has maintained its international standards over the years," Naqvi told reporters.