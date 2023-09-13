In the summer of 1961, Pakistan’s President Ayub Khan arrived in the US on a state visit amid an escalating great-power competition. The Soviets had just blasted off the first cosmonaut to space after already becoming the first country to place a satellite into orbit a few years earlier. Reeling from a bruised ego, the US president John F. Kennedy zealously declared that an American would be the first to step on the Moon.

At the time, Khan was accompanied by his chief scientific advisor Abdus Salam - a theoretical physicist who was a rising star in the international scientific community. During the visit, Salam received word that he was invited to the NASA headquarters in Washington DC. He phoned his trusted protege Tariq Mustafa, a twenty-seven-year old mechanical engineer who was working as a visiting fellow at an atomic research facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, asking him to join the meeting. Mustafa flew to DC the next morning, where they met with the NASA Assistant Administrator International Affairs Arnold Frutkin.

That day, the NASA official made an offer they could hardly believe: the Americans were preparing to launch the Apollo missions to the Moon, but they were confronted with an “information blackhole” regarding wind conditions in the upper atmosphere over the Indian Ocean. Frutkin proposed that Pakistan launch a rocket with American support, which included training and essential equipment such as rocket motors, over their territory and share data from experiments conducted at heights of up to 160 kilometers.

The nine-month period leading up to the launch of Rehbar-1 - Pakistan’s first indigenously assembled solid-fuel rocket - was a whirlwind mission, recalls Mustafa, 89, who headed the Pakistani team of scientists and engineers.

“We cut red tape, that was most unusual. I don't think many developing countries could have done that. I wrote that report overnight, I could choose my team and get them to NASA’s Wallops Island Range. Even the Americans were stunned. They never expected that we would be able to finish this within nine months before the 1962 monsoons,” he tells TRT World.

From procuring equipment to shipping them to Pakistan to building its first ever rocket range in a military facility along the Sonmiani coast in Balochistan - the Pakistanis pulled off the launch just before the weather window closed with the arrival of the rainy season. At the time, Pakistan became the only South Asian nation, and the third in Asia after Japan and Israel, to have accomplished this.

No mean feat

The Americans were quite stunned that Pakistan - a country that did not even have a dedicated space agency at the time - was able to successfully launch a rocket in just nine months.

There were other countries along the Indian Ocean who received the same offer from NASA. It would take India another year to launch a sounding rocket in 1963 to explore the upper atmosphere.

But while NASA was engaging Abdus Salam, New Delhi was still ahead of its neighbour when it comes to how much it spent on science and technology.

“When this invitation was given (to us), India was way ahead in terms of its science culture, population, resources, everything,” says Tariq Mustafa.

India benefited from a functioning bureaucracy left behind by the British in 1947. Even before that, India had a prevalent science culture, which included a number of universities and research institutes such as the TATA Institute of Fundamental Research, Mustafa argues. The Indians established their atomic energy commission in 1947 - nine years before Pakistan stepped into the nuclear arena.

Hence, it was surprising how Pakistan could leap ahead of India in 1962.

Throughout the 1960s, Pakistan made a number of strides in its rocket programme. The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) was conceived in 1961 by Salam, who notably went on to win the Nobel Prize in 1979 for his contribution to the Electroweak Unification Theory of Physics.

SUPARCO set up the country’s first rocket manufacturing plant in Karachi in 1967, which led to the successful launches of the Rehnuma and Shahpar series of indigenously produced rockets by 1969. The Americans viewed Pakistan’s pursuit of rocket technology with suspicion, and hence extended little support.

Consequently, an Instrumentation Laboratory was established at the Karachi plant which set the stage for SUPARCO’s satellite programme.

How Pakistan fell behind