Armed groups from northern Mali claimed to have captured the key town of Bourem, situated between Gao and Timbuktu, following fighting with the Malian army.

The Permanent Strategic Framework (CSP) — a coalition of armed factions that had signed a peace agreement with the state in 2015 — issued a statement on Tuesday saying it had carried out an operation at Bourem, taking "control of the camp and various advanced posts" from the Malian army and the Russian paramilitary group Wagner.

CSP spokesperson Mohamed El Maouloud Ramadane said in the statement that "intense fighting" had preceded the town's capture.

The Malian authorities could not be reached for comment.