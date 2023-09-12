The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced the launch of a programme to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) hit by the twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on February 6.

With an aim of assisting businesses reconstruct damaged buildings, production assets and infrastructure, the programme will provide each business with a grant that covers 85 per cent of the reconstruction and repair costs, for a maximum of €60,000 ($64,275), the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The programme is getting financial support from the Japan's Finance Ministry and will be implemented in the quake-hit provinces of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

More than 50,000 people were killed by earthquakes with magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 that rocked 11 Turkish provinces, which are home to about 14 million people.