The death toll from devastating floods in Libya's eastern city of Derna has risen to 5,300, the country's official news agency reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry in the eastern Libya of the government appointed by the House of Representatives said that thousands of people are still missing.

Earlier Tareq al Kharaz, a spokesperson for the east-based Interior Ministry, told Anadolu that around 1,300 bodies have so far been buried after being identified by families.

"Entire families have vanished as a result of the deadly storm," Kharaz said. "Many corpses could not be identified and were not buried."

The Libyan spokesperson anticipates the death toll in Derna to jump over 10,000 amid massive damage to infrastructure in the city.

Libya's Ambulance and Emergency Service had earlier put the death toll from the floods in Derna at 2,300 people and 5,000 others missing.

Thousands missing