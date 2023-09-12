The EU's top diplomat has said that $640 million spent training security personnel in the Sahel had failed to bolster democracy after Niger became the latest partner to suffer a coup.

"When I do my sums, it shows me that over the past 10 years, we've spent over 600 million euros ($640 million) on civilian and military training missions in the Sahel," EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell told the European Parliament on Tuesday.

Borrell said that during that period, around 50,000 security and military personnel had been trained in countries including Niger and Mali.

"It has not helped to consolidate the armed forces in their ability to support democratically elected governments," he said.

The European Union is still reeling after Niger became the latest partner in the region to sustain a military coup when President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in July.

It was the third armed seizure of power in the Sahel in recent years, following putsches in the neighbouring former French colonies of Mali and Burkina Faso.