WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bahrain prisoners pause hunger strike ahead of crown prince's visit to US
An advocacy group in Bahrain says hundreds of prisoners on a hunger strike will suspend their protest while the crown prince is visiting the United States, provided their demands are met by the end of the month.
Bahrain prisoners pause hunger strike ahead of crown prince's visit to US
The strike will pause until Sept. 30 as some prisoners suffer health problems. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 12, 2023

Hundreds of prisoners suspended their monthlong hunger strike in Bahrain, an advocacy group said, just ahead of a visit of the island nation's crown prince to the United States.

The strike will pause until Sept. 30 as some prisoners suffer health problems and to see if promised changes by Bahrain's government at the Jaw Rehabilitation and Reform Center will materialise, according to the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, an advocacy group.

The promised changes include limiting isolation, expanding visitor rights, extending the hours of daylight inmates have and improving health care at the prison, the group said. If the changes are not implemented, the strike will resume.

The group linked the decision to Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa's visit to Washington this week.

Bahrain's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday night.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedPalestinian prisoners launch hunger strike to protest Israeli abuse

The month-long hunger strike had been one of the longest sustained demonstrations of dissent in the decade since Bahrain, aided by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, suppressed its 2011 Arab Spring protests.

Maryam al Khawaja, the daughter of the long-detained human rights activist Abdulhadi al Khawaja, plans to travel to Bahrain in the coming days with activists including the head of Amnesty International.

She plans to advocate for her father's release, though she herself faces prison time in Bahrain, the home of the US Navy's 5th Fleet off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf.

RelatedSenegal's opposition leader Sonko ends month-long hunger strike
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
UN experts denounce Switzerland over sentencing of pro-Palestinian student protesters
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
Türkiye backs Nigeria in counter-terrorism push as Erdogan hosts Tinubu