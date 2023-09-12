Hundreds of prisoners suspended their monthlong hunger strike in Bahrain, an advocacy group said, just ahead of a visit of the island nation's crown prince to the United States.

The strike will pause until Sept. 30 as some prisoners suffer health problems and to see if promised changes by Bahrain's government at the Jaw Rehabilitation and Reform Center will materialise, according to the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, an advocacy group.

The promised changes include limiting isolation, expanding visitor rights, extending the hours of daylight inmates have and improving health care at the prison, the group said. If the changes are not implemented, the strike will resume.

The group linked the decision to Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa's visit to Washington this week.

Bahrain's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday night.