BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Apple rolls out iPhone 15, watches with 'double tap' feature
The tech giant announces notable updates, including titanium frames for the Pro models, USB-C charging compliance, and a commitment to sustainability.
Apple rolls out iPhone 15, watches with 'double tap' feature
The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, priced at $999 and $1,199. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
September 12, 2023

Apple has taken the wraps off newer variants of some of its best-selling devices, hoping that they make it to the top of the wish list of customers during the all-important holiday shopping season.

Tuesday's announcement of the iPhone 15 line and upgraded smart watches at the company's annual flagship event comes against the backdrop of flagging discretionary spending and heightened scrutiny in China.

Apple also switched to the USB-C charging standard from Lightning port, in accordance with a European law, on its latest iPhones, and announced environment friendly changes to some of the devices.

Here are the details of the key announcements:

The iPhone

Apple launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, sporting 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, similar to their predecessors.

The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, priced at $999 and $1,199, respectively, now use titanium instead of stainless steel for the side bars and have slimmer borders around the screen.

All the new models feature a 48-megapixel main camera, with flagship Pro Max having 5X optical zoom and 3X telephoto capability.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get A16 bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be powered by the A17 pro chip.

RECOMMENDED

Apple also said the batteries of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which start at $799 and $899, respectively, are made of 100 percent recycled cobalt.

Watches

Apple announced Watch Series 9 and the second generation of Watch Ultra, sporting the same dimensions as their predecessors.

The latest watches get the next generation S9 chip, capable of better animations and effects. It is the first processor upgrade since Apple released the Series 6 line in 2020.

New features on board include "double tap", a new gesture control to the watch without touching its face, and improved dictation and brightness.

The Series 9 starts at $399, while the Ultra 2, at $799, is priced at the same level as the earlier base model, and will be available from Sept. 22.

The Series 9 is the company's first carbon neutral product, and starting this year all watch manufacturing will be powered by 100 percent clean energy, the company said. Apple will also drop leather from all its products, including the watch bands.

RelatedHere comes the iPhone 15: Apple to unveil next generation of phones
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
UN experts denounce Switzerland over sentencing of pro-Palestinian student protesters
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
Türkiye backs Nigeria in counter-terrorism push as Erdogan hosts Tinubu