Apple has taken the wraps off newer variants of some of its best-selling devices, hoping that they make it to the top of the wish list of customers during the all-important holiday shopping season.

Tuesday's announcement of the iPhone 15 line and upgraded smart watches at the company's annual flagship event comes against the backdrop of flagging discretionary spending and heightened scrutiny in China.

Apple also switched to the USB-C charging standard from Lightning port, in accordance with a European law, on its latest iPhones, and announced environment friendly changes to some of the devices.

Here are the details of the key announcements:

The iPhone

Apple launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, sporting 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, similar to their predecessors.

The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, priced at $999 and $1,199, respectively, now use titanium instead of stainless steel for the side bars and have slimmer borders around the screen.

All the new models feature a 48-megapixel main camera, with flagship Pro Max having 5X optical zoom and 3X telephoto capability.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get A16 bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be powered by the A17 pro chip.