International aid groups have mobilised in Morocco, where a 6.8 magnitude earthquake killed 2,681 and injured more than 2,500, and Libya, where thousands are reported dead and more than 10,000 are still missing from weekend flooding.

Donors, both big and small, are also mobilising to support those relief efforts.

Experts say the most direct way to provide aid to those affected in both countries is to donate to organisations that already have operations on the ground in those countries.

In Morocco, where the earthquake was centered in the Atlas Mountains, that takes on additional importance because so far, the Moroccan government has accepted governmental aid from only four nations — Spain, Qatar, Britain and the United Arab Emirates — as it tries to avoid a "counterproductive" lack of coordination.

In eastern Libya, where the Mediterranean storm Daniel dumped nearly 16 inches of rain and caused two dams near the city of Derna to fail, many worry that the country's political crisis may slow rescue and recovery efforts.

"We are just seeing the scale and severity of disasters from natural hazards increasing, and that is putting a drain on resources — both financial and human resources — and also, I'll be honest, empathy," said Patricia McIlreavy, CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

"When you talk about what you can do, my No. 1 thing is: Remember. Keep them in your thoughts and look for ways to help them."

Recovery from these events could take years, McIlreavy said and encouraged people to consider longer-term, unrest-rated giving rather than rushing to give immediately when conditions are still rapidly changing.

Groups that need support

Here are some groups who have responded and are looking for additional support:

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies [IFRC] quickly responded to both disasters.