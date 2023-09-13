Israel's Supreme Court has heard the first challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul, deepening a showdown with the far-right government that has bitterly divided the nation and put it on the brink of a constitutional crisis.

The case that opened on Tuesday focuses on the first law passed by parliament in July — a measure that cancels the court's ability to strike down government moves it deems to be "unreasonable."

Judges have used the legal standard in rare cases to prevent government decisions or appointments viewed as unsound or corrupt.

The hearing puts Israel's Supreme Court in the unprecedented position of deciding whether to accept limits on its own powers.

In a sign of the case's significance, all 15 justices are hearing the appeal together for the first time in the country's history, rather than the typical smaller panels.

The proceedings were also livestreamed and aired on the country's main TV stations.

A ruling is not expected for weeks or even months, but the session on Tuesday could hint at the court's direction.

The marathon hearing was largely businesslike, though at times, the arguments became tense and heated.

Related Israeli top court opens hearing on petitions challenging judicial overhaul

Back and forth heated debate

In one exchange, Simcha Rothman, a senior government lawmaker who has shepherded the overhaul through parliament, insisted the court could not be trusted to decide its own fate.

"Can you be the ones to judge this without fear, without prejudice, without bias? Because you are dealing with your own honour and status," Rothman told the chief justice.

"And you talk about the Knesset's conflict of interest?"

Esther Hayut chided him, responding that the court does not deal with its own status but rather "the essential interests of the public."

In another exchange, Justice Isaac Amit challenged a lawyer representing Netanyahu's coalition who said the new law doesn't endanger democracy.

"Democracy doesn't die from few strong blows. Democracy dies in series of small steps," said Amit, who is expected to succeed Hayut as chief justice after she retires later this year.

His comment elicited an outburst from a back row by Tally Gotliv, a lawmaker with Netanyahu's Likud Party, who shouted, "The Knesset sanctifies democracy."

Hayut swiftly reprimanded her.

Netanyahu has not said whether he would respect a decision by the court to strike down the new law.

Some members of his coalition have hinted that the government could ignore the court's decision.

Legal experts warn that could spark a constitutional crisis, where citizens and the country's security forces are left to decide whose orders to follow — the parliament's or the court's.

The political survival of Netanyahu, who returned to power late last year while standing trial on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges, is also bound up with the overhaul.

His hardline and extremist coalition partners have threatened to rebel if he doesn't see the legislation through, and critics say Netanyahu could use the overhaul to get the charges against him dismissed.