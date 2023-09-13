Dozens of people have died in a fire at an apartment block in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, with witnesses reporting screams from inside and a small child was thrown from the building.

The fire started just before midnight on Tuesday in the parking floor of the 10-storey building, witnesses said, an area packed with residents' motorbikes.

"Authorities have rescued about 70 people, rushing to hospital 54 people, including dozens of dead," the official Vietnam News Agency said on Wednesday.

"This is a very serious fire," the statement said.

The blaze was out by Wednesday morning, with rescuers struggling to access the building -- which is down a narrow alley in a residential area of southwest Hanoi.

The building's small balconies were surrounded by iron, with the apartment block having only a single exit - and no emergency ladder on the outside.

Around 150 people lived in the complex, authorities said.

The deputy prime minister, Tran Luu Quang, visited the scene Wednesday morning , state media said.