President-elect Bernardo Arevalo has called for the resignation of Guatemala's attorney general after ballots were seized by prosecutors in another controversial raid.

"The coup plotters must resign," Arevalo said, naming three officials at the centre of legal efforts that have targeted his Semilla (Seed) party: Attorney General Consuelo Porras, special prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, and judge Fredy Orellana.

"They have deviated from their constitutional function of investigating and prosecuting, fully towards a clear coup d'etat in progress," Arevalo told a press conference on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, prosecutors raided a facility storing ballots from the June 25 election, in which Arevalo, a 64-year-old social democrat, pulled off a massive upset to advance to a runoff.

Before Arevalo's eventual second-round win on August 20, Currichiche's office sought to suspend the Semilla party, provoking international consternation over attempted election interference.

Currichiche told reporters that the latest raid had nothing to do with any investigation into Semilla but rather a "citizen complaint" of alleged irregularities.

Related Guatemala electoral authority suspends ban on Arevalo's party

Irma Palencia, president of the election body which possessed the ballots, said their seizure was an "unprecedented and worrying" move.